A former George Ranch High School football standout is dead after collapsing during a test to become a cadet at Fort Bend County's Gus George Law Enforcement Academy.Brian Blunt was 22 years old and the picture of health, according to his family."He was determined to pass this test," said Kendra Patterson, Blunt's sister, who raised him like a son.He collapsed last Thursday during a 1.5-mile run, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. The National Weather Service said the temperature was already nearly 90 degrees.Patterson said the former football quarterback and linebacker, who won the MVP award for the team in 2012, succumbed to heat stroke. His body temperature reached 107 degrees."They weren't able to bring him back," Patterson said.After high school, Blunt went on to college in Arkansas. He was set to Graduate from TSU in December, according to his family.He continued to play football after high school, most recently as a quarterback for the amateur, semi-professional Fort Bend Storm.Patterson said Blunt grew up poor in New Orleans before the family moved to Texas. He was the product of a broken home, but he never let that stop him.She said Blunt was always pushing others to do the right thing and take the right path, pushing himself and everyone around him to do better. His letterman jacket is emblazoned with the word 'dreamchaser.'"That's exactly who he was. He died chasing his dream. That gives me a whole lot of comfort knowing my child died chasing after his dream," she said.Blunt's family said they place no blame for the death - they just hope to raise awareness about the dangers of strenuous activity in the unforgiving Texas heat.They plan to start a foundation and youth center in Rosenberg in Blunt's honor to continue his legacy, providing counseling and guidance to young men to ensure they make decisions that will lead to success.