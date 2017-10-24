HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston restaurants, bakeries and bars are getting in on the Astros excitement. If you're a real fan, you'll want to taste all these treats!
East End Hardware
This popular new bar has rolled out a "strotail" cocktail menu with drinks inspired by each of the players, along with a cocktail pick of their face.
If any of the players who has featured cocktail hits a home run, their drink is half price the rest of the night.
Fans can also enjoy a "strocone," snowcone flavor that's on special during the World Series games, or a "rallycone" that's a red, orange, and yellow Astros rainbow for the playoffs.
Ooh La La
Layer on the good juju with decorated treats that root on our Astros!
Ooh La La is baking up sugar cookies featuring the Astros jersey, the Astros Star, baseball, and even baseball diamond. Cookies are sold individually, or custom orders can be placed with 48 hours advanced notice.
Small $3.75 each $42.00 dozen
Medium $4.25 each $47.00 dozen
Large $4.75 each $52.00 dozen
Extra Large $5.25 each $57.00 dozen
Petite Sweets
Petite Sweets is offering Astros-themed bite-sized tasty treats on game days or by special order. The baseball cakeballs are a big hit!
Rice Krispies - $3.25
Baseball Cake Balls - $3
Cupcakes - $2
Sugar Cookies - $2
Crave Cupcakes
Crave Cupcakes is helping you root root root for the hometeam with Astros handcrafted cupcake toppers. Order online or by calling 713-622-7283.
Molina's Cantina
Molina's Cantina is offering $5 happy hour pricing on their famous Molina's Margaritas during World Series games, which you can watch at the bar at both Westheimer and Bellaire locations.
Hay Merchant
Hay Merchant offers half off Houston beers whenever a Houston team is winning. Go Astros!
Beaver's Westheimer
You can't get more Astros spirit than a 20-foot beaver sculpture designed by artist David Addickes donning an Astros jersey!
Beaver's will be broadcasting the game on indoor and outdoor TV's. The restaurant will be offering $2 Knocked Up Queso, and $2 Houston Craft Beers during the games to all customers wearing Astros gear.
Kemah Boardwalk
Wear your Astros gear and get $5 OFF Dungeon of Doom Haunted House 10/23 - 10/27. Valid on entrance for Single Ticket only (That's a value of $15 , now $10 with Astros gear on). Not valid on Scream Pass, Student Pass, Fast Pass or LSC discount.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen is debuting the Houston Astros Rita, a special orange margarita for happy hour pricing at both locations during the World Series.
Both locations will offer the cup size of their famous Chile con Queso at both location for happy hour pricing, too.
XOCHI
Xochi Houston at the Marriott Marquis Houston is rolling out two new drinks in honor of the Astros World Series Run!
The "Astros Alphabet: A To V" pays homage to your favorite Astros players: Diplomatic Venezuelan Rum (for Altuve), Calvados, Mezcal Vago (Verlander), Lime, Piloncillo Syrup, Roasted Spices, Apple-Vanilla Scented Ice Cube.
The "Earn History" includes Bourbon, Mezcal, Sotol, Oaxacan pepper infused Campari made in house, and Orange zest.
The Houston Strong Margarita is also being served, with $1 of each sale benefiting Harvey Relief.
The Tasting Room
Uptown Park and CITYCENTRE locations are having a World Series Watch Party! Houstonians will get $2 off all pizzas and $2 off all draft beers all week during the World Series Games.
MAX's Wine Dive
MAX's Wine Dive is offering happy hour and beer specials during the games. Everything on the happy hour menu is less than $10.
Helen in the Heights / Helen Greek Food and Wine
The restaurants are offering half price bottles of wine during the World Series Games.
The Burger Joint
Enjoy a "Crush City Dog" from The Burger Joint - it's a foot-long hotdog, topped with Burger Joint Mac and Cheese, chopped bacon and jalapenos for $8.50.
Kolache Shoppe
Kolache Shoppe will be serving a creamy blend of orange and cream cheese called "Chasing the Dream-sicle." The limited edition Kolache will be available Wednewday, Oct. 25 through Saturday, Oct. 28, until supplies last.
Mezza Grille
Mezza Grille will be extending their happy hour menu until closing at 10 p.m. on game days, and guests can also receive their first happy hour appetizer for free when they wear an Astros shirt or jersey.
Lucille's
Lucille's will offer their happy hour food & drink menu all day during the Astros World Series games. The game will be on the TV in the bar area.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Enjoy a $17 Astros World Series Special: two Texas wagyu hot dogs with fries and your choice of a local Houston beer, on tap or bottle. The special runs every day from 11am-6pm through Saturday. The game will be shown on at the TV in the upstairs dining room.
If dining at the restaurant, take advantage of You Dine, We Drive, shuttle transportation from the restaurant to the ballpark and back! It's complimentary for dine-in guests only. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please call 713.862.1814 to make your dining and shuttle reservations
Brennan's
Houston's famed Brennan's restaurant is launching their new bar menu during the World Series. Highlights include blackened tuna tacos, jumbo lump crab rolls and hot hot oysters.
FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen & Bar will be offering a Hot Dog and 8th Wonder Dome Feaux'm beer combo for $5 during all Astros games. FM also will be selling $1 Orange and Blue Jell-O shots during all World Series games.
Watch the game inside on any of their five flatscreen TVs, or their brand new 100-inch projection screen, or outdoors on their 3,500 square foot patio.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Bosscat also will be selling an Orbit Juice cocktail, an Astros-inspired take on a Paloma with tequila, citrus, bitters and grapefruit. Grab one for only $8 during the game. All Texas draft beers are $5 during World Series games.
The games will be on all TVs with the sound system booming.
Balls Out Burger
Enjoy $1 off all Saint Arnold beers during the World Series!
El Bolillo
El Bolillo is putting its love of the Astros onto cookies. Grab your blue, white and orange delights for your watch party today.
Three Brothers Bakery
You can snag some World Series sweets at Three Brothers Bakery.
Dip decorated cookies: $5.50
Cupcakes: $1.95
