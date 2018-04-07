FOOD & DRINK

Texas winery introduces 'canned wine'

Wine lovers, rejoice! If you've ever wanted to sip on wine while at a festival, here's your chance. (KTRK)

Texas
You've tried boxed wine, but are you ready to try canned wine?

A Texas winery has introduced a new way for wine lovers to enjoy their beverage.

According to the Messina Hof winery and resort, not only is this an environmentally friendly idea but if you've ever wanted to sip on wine while at a festival or by the poolside now's your chance.

The canned wine will be sold in two flavors, Rosé and Beau.

If you can't make it to one of the three winery locations, you can also order online.
