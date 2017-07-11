HOUSTON (KTRK) --It doesn't matter if you call it "pee-can" or "pecan," but on July 12 we celebrate the state pie of Texas! If you are looking for a slice that will drive your taste buds nuts, we have a few options.
Three Brothers Bakery: Three Brother's Bakery pecan pie has been named "Best Mail Order Pecan Pie America Has to Offer" by Country Living Magazine. In celebration of the national holiday, the bakery is launching a caffeinated version of pecan pie, the Pecan Pie Latte. It features the same flavor profile as the bakery's legendary pecan pie. On National Pecan Pie Day, July 12, you can enjoy 10% off a whole pecan pie, if you purchase the latte.
Goode Company - Brazos Bottom Texas Pecan Pie: Goode Company's pecan pie is not only famous for its gooey rich flavor and Texas pecans, it's also known for the decorative pine gift box it comes in. A 9" pie sells for $40, and it's available by the slice at all Goode Company locations. Oprah is even a fan.
House of Pies: You can enjoy pecan pie made with Texas-sized pecan halves at House of Pies, any time of day or night (the restaurant never closes!). For just $14, the entire pie is yours.
The Chocolate Bar: When you need a dose of chocolate with your pecans, enjoy a slice of Chocolate Pecan Pie from The Chocolate Bar, for $7.95. It's just like the traditional, but with heaps of chocolate.
