Weight Watchers introduces diet wine

'Tis the season for indulging, and Weight Watchers is out with a new diet wine for people who are watching their calories.

A sauvignon blanc, the first to be released in a new line of diet wines, is called Cense. A rose is also in production.

Made in Marlborough, New Zealand, Cense has 85 calories - or 3 SmartPoints - per 5-ounce serving.

Typical wines have about 120 calories per serving. However, at 9.6 percent, the alcohol content is lower than most wines.

The wine is being sold online for $15 per bottle, with discounts for buying in bulk.

To purchase the diet wine, visit censewines.com.

