Weight Watchers introduces diet wine

A sauvignon blanc, the first to be released in a new line of diet wines, is called Cense. A rose is also in production.
Made in Marlborough, New Zealand, Cense has 85 calories - or 3 SmartPoints - per 5-ounce serving.
RELATED: 5 things every wine lover needs
Typical wines have about 120 calories per serving. However, at 9.6 percent, the alcohol content is lower than most wines.
The wine is being sold online for $15 per bottle, with discounts for buying in bulk.
To purchase the diet wine, visit censewines.com.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff