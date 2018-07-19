You've probably heard about the shortage of vanilla leading to a surge in prices.
I did some looking around on Pinterest to get ideas of how people are making their own vanilla extract to get out of paying too much per bottle.
You can make your own by using five vanilla beans soaked in two cups of alcohol, such as vodka, rum, brandy or bourbon.
It will take six to eight weeks in a quart-sized glass jar to be ready.
Another option is to make your own vanilla sugar.
Mix one vanilla bean with one cup of sugar. Store in a cool, dry place.
Once the sugar infuses with the vanilla flavor, you can use the vanilla sugar as a substitute for vanilla extract.
There's not much you can do about the price of vanilla beans, but buying in bulk always helps.
