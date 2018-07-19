STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Vanilla extract getting too expensive? This is how to make your own

EMBED </>More Videos

How to make your own vanilla extract.

By
You've probably heard about the shortage of vanilla leading to a surge in prices.

I did some looking around on Pinterest to get ideas of how people are making their own vanilla extract to get out of paying too much per bottle.

You can make your own by using five vanilla beans soaked in two cups of alcohol, such as vodka, rum, brandy or bourbon.

It will take six to eight weeks in a quart-sized glass jar to be ready.

Another option is to make your own vanilla sugar.

Mix one vanilla bean with one cup of sugar. Store in a cool, dry place.

Once the sugar infuses with the vanilla flavor, you can use the vanilla sugar as a substitute for vanilla extract.

There's not much you can do about the price of vanilla beans, but buying in bulk always helps.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarsave moneyDo It Yourself
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
FREE BOOKS: Program gives children book each month from birth
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
More stretch your dollar
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News