Valentine's Day restaurant specials

Lombardi Family Concepts

Russo's

Songkran Thai Kitchen & Songkran Thai Grill

III Forks

Le Colonial

Waited until the last minute to make Valentine's Day plans? We've got you covered! Here are some options that will make any sweetheart swoon.Gather your gal pals for an afternoon of shopping and sipping to celebrate singlehood... or hold hands with your honey while enjoying dessert first.Bar 12, the gorgeous satellite bar located in the lower level of Saks Fifth Avenue, is offering two glasses of Roederer "Estate" Brut and four chocolate-covered strawberries for $40, or head upstairs to theCuisine & Cocktails bar for the same deal at the restaurant bar, then stay for dinner! Enjoy a six-ounce broiled lobster tail and eight-ounce filet mignon special, plus chocolate-covered strawberries and a live jazz duet. Both offers good February 10th-14th.Nothing says your love is still burning red hot like sizzling fajita platters and top-shelf margaritas. Joinand mariachis at one of the family's three locations. Prefer a quiet night in away from the crowds? Skip the shopping, cooking and dishes and create a romantic meal at home by dialing it in. Molina's Cantina offers Fajita Packs with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and all the fixin's. Grab it, head to your own back patio and get to shakin' those margaritas.To celebrate Valentine's Day and Chocolate Lover's Month all in one,is blending a special shake for cacao lovers: chocolate ice cream swirled with crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles and topped with candied chocolate treats. Share it with your crush... or not. $5 each, available at Bellaire and Katy locations.Want to add a little spice to your relationship? Get him a gift for the grill! Ronnie Killen's own BBQ Spice Rubs are available for purchase ator at select H-E-B locations in 12-ounce containers for $9.99. Choose from Killen's S + P Blend or Killen's BBQ Rub. Complete the package with a gift card that can be used at Killen's BBQ, Killen's Burgers or the new Killen's STQ. If you're lucky, he'll bring you, too!In celebration of Valentine's Day, Lombardi Family Concepts' Taverna and Toulouse will offer diners a special menu in addition to their regular menu from February 12-14 during regular hours.Taverna delivers authentic Italian dishes with an elevated twist to romanticize diners. Specials include a black cuttlefish ink risotto, made in-house, with a lobster bisque, sautéed sea asparagus tips and shrimp, pan seared beef tenderloin medallions with port wine sauce, porcini mushrooms and foie gras, and classic tiramisu with strawberries.Toulouse offers diners with an array of dishes to fall in love with. Specials include a duck confit and foie gras terrine, filet mignon with poached lobster tail and grilled asparagus, pommes puree, and bernaise sauce, and a medley of stuffed eclaires and choux with raspberry sauce.Beginning Wednesday, February 8th through Tuesday, February 14th, Russo's will prove love is in the air (and sea!) with a special menu feature of their signature ravioli stuffed with Maine Lobster and diced roma tomatoes, topped with a creamy, rich mascarpone tomato cream sauce.Songkran Thai Kitchen in Uptown Park and Songkran Thai Grill in Sugar Land Town Square will be offering special Valentine's Day menu items along with complimentary champagne on Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14. In addition to the regular menu, a delicious appetizer, entree and dessert will be featured for guests to choose from on the day of love.III Forks is offering a "Sweetheart Menu" this Valentine's Day. The diners can choose to start with a salad or lobster bisque. The entree is two 6 ounce filets mignon with two 6 ounce lobster tails. The dessert is called "Chocolate Lover's Dessert.Le Colonial is offering a three course dinner of authentic Vietnamese cuisine. The $75 dollar per person menu includes an amuse-bouche, appetizer, entree, festive dessert selection and coffee or tea.