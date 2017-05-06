FOOD & DRINK

U.S. pizza chefs compete for global bragging rights

EMBED </>More News Videos

U.S. Pizza Team Competes abroad (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
PARK RIDGE, Illinois --
A Chicago trio hopped on a jet today, off to Italy for a chance to represent the USA. They're not Olympians-not really athletes at all. But next week, the owners of Panino's Pizza make sport of this beloved food at the World Pizza Championships.

Lenny Rago's making his second trip to the showdown; he's no stranger to pressure.

"I think the first time I competed, I shook.... I don't shake anymore. I don't get nervous. I just do my thing."

He's made this pan pizza 40 times. fine tuning it for the trip to Parma. In fact, the dish came in second place at the Las Vegas International Pizza Expo.

If you like it on a pizza, it's probably in this pan. Two types of mozzarella cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, homemade sausage, and a colorful array of peppers.

After 20 minutes in the oven, it melts into a salivating symphony, with a pesto crescendo dolloped on top!

"I'm looking for the balance," explained Lenny after letting me taste a corner slice of "grandma" pizza.

Savory and sweet pull back and forth, leaving only one question: Is there more?

Lenny's not worried about anyone stealing his recipe because it demands something uniquely Panino's.
"You can make this with our Via Pizzeria," says brother Gino Rago.

It's a secret dough mix that with a little water and olive oil becomes the magic base of this award-winning pie. You can buy it in stores, knowing it's the real stuff.

"We use it for our competitions. We win with it. It's simple and it's ready to go," adds Gino as he waves a square of pizza in the air, showing off its thick crust.

Gino's competing in two events next week, including the gluten free category, which he won in Vegas last year.

There are 11 total events next week including a largest pizza and free style competition. Lenny Rago and fellow Panino's partner Bruno Brunetti are teaming up for the duo event.

Rago says there will be 600 competitors from 30 countries- a very hot kitchen. But Panino's is ready to take a bite out of the competition.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodpizza
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Craving for lasagna? Learn how to make the perfect dish
Einstein Bros. creates world's first caffeinated bagel
Restaurant creates 'hottest drink on earth'
Health benefits of coconut oil
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Voter's guide: May municipal elections are today
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiance: You're rich
Rockets drop Game 3 to the Spurs
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype
Show More
Speeding cars crash into homes in Stafford
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Why this weekend's traffic is going to be awful
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
More News
Top Video
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Why this weekend's traffic is going to be awful
Teacher in chicken suit makes good on bet
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
More Video