As many as 160 Applebee's and IHOP restaurants could close soon, according to their parent company.DineEquity said the closures could take place during this fiscal year.A majority of the restaurants closing would be Applebee's.The company has not yet determined exact locations. It also has not said how many employees could be affected by the closings.There are currently about 2,000 Applebee's and 1,700 IHOP locations open worldwide.