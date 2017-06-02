FOOD & DRINK

Frozen tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus

EMBED </>More Videos

Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus. (KTRK)

Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company told the agency in May it had recalled yellowfin tuna that tested positive for the virus. Hilo says the fish was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. in the Philippines.


Some products were distributed to retail locations and restaurants in California, Texas and Oklahoma.

FDA list of affected restaurants and retail locations in Houston
Sysco Food Houston - 10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX
Hilton Garden Inn - 23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring, TX
Johnny Tamale - 4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena, TX


The FDA said Thursday no reports of illness have been linked to the tuna.

Hilo Fish Company's recalled products include 8-ounce steaks with label code 627152, and tuna cubes in 15-pound cases with label code 705342.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a liver disease that can be transmitted through food or skin-to-skin contact.

For more information on affected locations you can visit: FDA.gov

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsrecallfishhealthFDATexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Zucchini & Corn from Mayra Moreno
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Cooking With ABC13
Houston bakeries with creative donut flavors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woodlands student reports sexual assault near campus
5 self-defense tips every woman should know
Rangers, DOJ investigating deadly Denny's fight
Storms popping up around Houston area
10-year-old taken by Life Flight after ATV accident
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
3 reasons traffic will be worse this weekend
Show More
Woman robbed at gunpoint in League City
Teen writes essay about Papa John's, gets into Yale
Kathy Griffin explains controversial video
North Shore HS teen found dead outside home
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparent illness on plane
More News
Top Video
Who can help you throw the best party in Houston
Road trip to La Grange: The Chicken Ranch and beyond
North Shore HS teen found dead outside home
Woman robbed at gunpoint in League City
More Video