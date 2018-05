EMBED >More News Videos Oreo reveals mystery flavor. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 6, 2017.

Once again, Oreo is giving cookie lovers something new to try - this time they're bringing in some summer-themed flavors.Customers are encouraged to try the unique flavors; they are Cherry Cola, Pina Colada and Kettle Corn.The trio beat out "hundreds of thousands" of submissions to Oreo's #MyOreoCreation contest.The treats will be sold nationwide and voting for the favorite Oreo flavor is open between April 30 and June 30.