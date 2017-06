Today lunch is on Taco Bell because the Golden State Warriors stole a road win against Cleveland Monday night to clinch victory in game 5 of the NBA finals.The score was 129 to 120.Taco Bell is letting everyone 'steal' a Doritos Locos taco for the final time today from 2 to 6 p.m.The promotion is all part of the fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" deal.The giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last, so you'll want to be one of the first in line at Taco Bell again from 2 to 6 p.m.