The Cheesecake Factory unveils new flavor for National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory introduces new flavor (KTRK)

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) --
National Cheesecake Day is finally here, and The Cheesecake Factory has something special in store.

The restaurant is embracing their favorite holiday with a two-day celebration on July 30 and 31 offering dine-in guests a slice of any cheesecake for half price at any one of their 193 restaurants nationwide.

Currently they offer over 30 different flavors, and another creation is being added into the mix.

Celebration Cheesecake is making its nationwide debut. According to The Cheesecake Factory the new cake:

Features layers of Original cheesecake , vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and finished with brightly colored confetti.

The new flavor will be available starting Sunday, July 30 and for every slice sold through August, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization.

"National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory and we look forward to it all year," founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated David Overton said in a press release. "Along with offering our dine-in guests any slice for half price, we are so pleased to mark the occasion by introducing our delicious new Celebration Cheesecake."

So get ready to take a break from your summer diet and Celebrate Cheesecake with your family.

