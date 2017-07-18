Subway releases new restaurant design

The world's largest restaurant chain is getting a makeover.Subway announced Monday that it is rolling out a new look for its stores.The restaurants will feature a renewed emphasis on fresh produce with whole tomatoes, onions, and peppers put on display, and cut fresh at the locations.The new design also includes self-order kiosks that work with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. There will also be a more comfortable seating area with Wi-Fi and charging ports.The design is being released in more than a dozen locations, including Texas, Florida, California, Canada, and the U.K.The sandwich chain boasts more than 40,000 locations globally.