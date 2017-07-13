Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Corn on the cob is a summertime BBQ staple, but have you taken it up a notch with an elote?
That's corn from one of the talented food truck vendors, and it's a delicious cheap eat.
When we presented a post on elotes on the ABC13 Facebook page, it got almost 3,000 shares and more than 1,500 comments.
A lot of people had something to say about the roasted corn on the cob.
There are also a lot of ways to have your elote, whether it's in a cup or cob, cheese or chile, butter or mayo, or all of the above.
We took our viewers' favorites and hit the road.
Tampico Refresco off North Main is a little cup of goodness. The queso fresco, or fresh cheese, was the key to the recipe. The price: $3.
Lunch time on Houston's north side off Little York and the Eastex Freeway is easy if at one of the two big grocery stores: Fiesta and Mi Tienda.
A family business called Machado's Roasted Corn has food trucks parked in each location.
You can choose from a cup or on the cob. The spice here is extra caliente. Price for the corn: $3.
For those seeking an additional flavor boost, you can check out La Palapa Drive-Thru Bar off Wallisville Road near Uvalde. This spot serves their corn with Flaming Hot Cheetos.
Of course, you can try your hand at homemade elotes.
Once you've mastered the corn on the cob, check out this unique rodeo-time recipe, courtesy of ABC13's Katherine Whaley.
