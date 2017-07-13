STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston

Elated over elotes: Finding the best street corn in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Corn on the cob is a summertime BBQ staple, but have you taken it up a notch with an elote?

That's corn from one of the talented food truck vendors, and it's a delicious cheap eat.

When we presented a post on elotes on the ABC13 Facebook page, it got almost 3,000 shares and more than 1,500 comments.

A lot of people had something to say about the roasted corn on the cob.

There are also a lot of ways to have your elote, whether it's in a cup or cob, cheese or chile, butter or mayo, or all of the above.

We took our viewers' favorites and hit the road.

Tampico Refresco off North Main is a little cup of goodness. The queso fresco, or fresh cheese, was the key to the recipe. The price: $3.

Lunch time on Houston's north side off Little York and the Eastex Freeway is easy if at one of the two big grocery stores: Fiesta and Mi Tienda.

A family business called Machado's Roasted Corn has food trucks parked in each location.

You can choose from a cup or on the cob. The spice here is extra caliente. Price for the corn: $3.

For those seeking an additional flavor boost, you can check out La Palapa Drive-Thru Bar off Wallisville Road near Uvalde. This spot serves their corn with Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Of course, you can try your hand at homemade elotes.

WATCH: Tasty traditional elotes easy to make at home

One of the joys of summer is eating outside, whether it's at a street fest or even in your own backyard.


Once you've mastered the corn on the cob, check out this unique rodeo-time recipe, courtesy of ABC13's Katherine Whaley.

WATCH: Katherine's Chuckwagon Creamed Corn

It's a rodeo favorite

