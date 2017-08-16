EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1489061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fried JELL-O wins 'Best Taste' at the 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards.

Here is a look at this year's final contenders:

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup On A Stick

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger

Texas Fajita Fries

The Tamale Donut

Surfin'-Turfin'-Tator Boat

Deep Fried Froot Loops

Pinot Noir Popcorn

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl

Fried Texas Sheet Cake

Fat Smooth

We have our finalists!The State Fair of Texas narrowed down the tasty combatants of the Big Tex Choice Awards - five finalists each in savory and sweet categories.For the first time ever, three champions will be crowned for Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.The big event is coming up on Sunday, August 27 at the historic Tower Building in Dallas.Last year, the Fried Jell-O and State Fair Cookie Fries took home the top prizes.