3 winners to be crowned in ultimate fair food battle at State Fair of Texas

If you're a foodie, you're going to want to grab your 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards now. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
We have our finalists!

The State Fair of Texas narrowed down the tasty combatants of the Big Tex Choice Awards - five finalists each in savory and sweet categories.

For the first time ever, three champions will be crowned for Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.
The big event is coming up on Sunday, August 27 at the historic Tower Building in Dallas.

Fried Jell-O among top food winners of 2016 Texas State Fair
Fried JELL-O wins 'Best Taste' at the 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards.

Here is a look at this year's final contenders:
Savory Finalists
  • Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup On A Stick
  • Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
  • Texas Fajita Fries
  • The Tamale Donut
  • Surfin'-Turfin'-Tator Boat


Sweet Finalists
  • Deep Fried Froot Loops
  • Pinot Noir Popcorn
  • Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
  • Fried Texas Sheet Cake
  • Fat Smooth

PHOTOS: Past Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists
Click here for Big Tex Choice Awards ticket information.

Last year, the Fried Jell-O and State Fair Cookie Fries took home the top prizes.

LINK: Semi Finalists of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards

