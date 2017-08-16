DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --We have our finalists!
The State Fair of Texas narrowed down the tasty combatants of the Big Tex Choice Awards - five finalists each in savory and sweet categories.
For the first time ever, three champions will be crowned for Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.
The big event is coming up on Sunday, August 27 at the historic Tower Building in Dallas.
Here is a look at this year's final contenders:
Savory Finalists
- Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup On A Stick
- Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
- Texas Fajita Fries
- The Tamale Donut
- Surfin'-Turfin'-Tator Boat
Sweet Finalists
- Deep Fried Froot Loops
- Pinot Noir Popcorn
- Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
- Fried Texas Sheet Cake
- Fat Smooth
Last year, the Fried Jell-O and State Fair Cookie Fries took home the top prizes.
