FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccinos in the U.K.

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccino's in the U.K. (KTRK)

If you love cheesecake and frappuccinos, then you're going to love having the best of both worlds.

Starbucks is now offering cheesecake frappuccinos in mocha, blueberry and caramel flavors, topped with cookie pieces.

Similar sweet frappuccinos have been on Starbucks' secret menu in the past, but these three flavors are now a new twist to your favorite drink.

There's one catch. The drinks will only be available in the United Kingdom, but hopefully, the tasty treats will make their way to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbucksu.s. & worldcoffee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News