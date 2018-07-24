FOOD & DRINK

Snooze, Hopdoddy, and more restaurants on tap for new Clear Lake destination

EMBED </>More Videos

Four popular food spots coming to Webster (KTRK)

CLEAR LAKE, Texas --
By any measure, dining in the Clear Lake area is on the upswing.

Whether it's the new-ish additions at Baybrook Mall like Perry's Steakhouse and Whiskey Cake or the opening of upscale barbecue joint Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse, dining south of the Sam Houston Tollroad has never been better.

It comes as no surprise that rapidly expanding restaurants from out of town see opportunity in the area.

Local real estate developer Baker Katz announced that it has signed four new tenants to its 820 Bay Area Boulevard project in Webster: Snooze: an AM Eatery, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Mod Pizza, and Main Squeeze Juice.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantburgersjuicerbarClear LakeWebster
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News