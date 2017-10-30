WORLD SERIES

Shipley's thinks Astros young star Alex Bregman deserves all the donuts

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone is talking about rising Houston Astros star Alex Bregman this morning.

He hit a game-winning RBI single to bring in Derek Fisher during Sunday night's game 5 World Series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So let's just say Bregman deserves major kudos --- and apparently donuts.

"Dear @ABreg_1, you deserve all the donuts today. All of them. #EarnHistory" Shipley Donuts tweeted Monday morning.

Bregman has been clutch on offense and defense throughout the playoffs.

"We're gonna fight 'till the end. And now look at us. We're one win away from being the World Series champions," Bregman said.

