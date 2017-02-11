Sargento Cheese causes Taylor Farms salad recall

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --Taylor Farms is recalling approximately 6,630 pounds of chicken and pork salad products because of a possible listeria contamination.
Taylor Farms establishments are concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators.
The following products are subject to recall:
10.5 oz. plastic trays of "Signature Café Southwest Chicken Premade Salad"
10.5 oz. plastic trays of "Signature Café Southwest Style Salad with Chicken"
10.5 oz. plastic trays of "H-E-B Shake Rattle & Bowl Rowdy Ranch Hand (contains pork)"
According to the USDA some of these productions have made it to stores here in Houston.
Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
For more information, visit the FSIS' website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls