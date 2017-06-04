FOOD & DRINK

Sam's Boat opening in new Katy development

am's Boat Gulf Coast Kitchen and Sports Bar is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018 in the Katy area. (KTRK)

Community Impact Newspaper l Amelia Brust
KATY, Texas --
An area seafood favorite is coming to Katy next year. Sam's Boat Gulf Coast Kitchen + Sports Bar is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018 in the new Stableside at Falcon Landing commercial development.

Stephen David, president and CEO of Aloha Restaurant Group, the parent company of Sam's Boat, said this is the first Katy location of the Houston-based franchise. The new restaurant will measure approximately 7,000 square feet with a 3,000-square-foot patio.

"We felt the time was right to go into a community like Katy because of the families," David said. "We feel it's underserved for the type of food we serve."

Sam's Boat serves Gulf-style cuisine including seafood, burgers, tacos, salads and Cajun dishes. The Katy location will have indoor and outdoor bars, televisions, live music and a play area for children.

David said it will be similar to the company's Cypress location which opened in 2016. Sam's Boat first opened in 1981 but did not start franchising until 2014, David said. Looking ahead, the brand has its sights set on a Kingwood location. The Katy franchise is owned by Garry Sams.

"You sort of feel like you're on vacation when you go to Sam's Boat," David said of the restaurants' nautical décor and atmosphere. "Every day we have daily drink specials."
