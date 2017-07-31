The most eagerly anticipated restaurant to arrive in River Oaks since State of Grace makes its debut on Wednesday, and there will be a lot of champagne to celebrate.Owner Shawn Virene announced that his new restaurant A'Bouzy opens this week. The restaurant, which occupies the former 60 Degrees Mastercrafted/Harwood Grill space on Westheimer near Kirby, seems well-designed to perpetuate Virene's reputation as the ultimate master of ceremonies for the city's social set.The restaurant's wine list is the first step in building that reputation. In keeping with the restaurant's namesake, a town in France's Champagne region, A'Bouzy features 250 champagnes and sparkling wines on its drink list. That sort of depth ensures a strong selections of well-known labels as well as plenty of space for more obscure wines.