Rice Village ramen shop foodies loved to hate closes

HOUSTON, Texas --Over the last year, Houston has seen an increase in the number of ramen restaurants around town. While many people have eagerly embraced the trend and lined up to slurp noodles, sometimes the ramen boom giveth, and sometimes the ramen boom taketh away.
Nao Ramen in Rice Village has closed, owner Piran Esfahani confirmed to CultureMap Tuesday morning. News of the shuttering first circulated on the Ramen in Common Facebook group, where it was greeted with a certain amount of glee by the ramen-obsessed membership.
That response seems to be typical of the way many felt about Nao. The restaurant's Yelp page is littered with one and two-star reviews that praise the restaurant's atmosphere and service while criticizing its food. Even a four-star review called the ramen " tastless (sic), bland salty, no strong taste."
