Restaurants that turn up the heat with their spicy dishes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Saturday is National Spicy Food Day and Houston is full of dishes that can really turn up the heat.
Checkout Hara Masala at Himalaya restaurant on the southwest side of Houston.
Chef owner Kaiser Lashkari adds green chiles, cilantro and garam masala, south Asian spice blend, to make the chicken dish extra flavorful.
The Avo Cavo Toast at Cavo Café packs an unexpected punch.
The sourdough toast is topped with avocado, egg and a spicy sweet honey-gochujang sauce, which is made with fermented red chile peppers.
The Jerk Chicken at Reggae Hut is so spicy, you just might break a sweat.
It is cooked for hours in a blend of more than a dozen Creole and jerk seasonings.
