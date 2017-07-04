FOOD & DRINK

'Red, White & Blue' wings and waffles served for July 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're seeking a savory and patriotic start to your Fourth of July, you can head to midtown Houston for a chicken and waffle dish that would make the forefathers proud.

The Breakfast Klub is serving its red, white, and blue wings and waffles as a special edition dish today.

The signature dish boasts a red velvet Belgian waffle that is lightly dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream and blueberries. Fried chicken wings complement this twist on this breakfast favorite.

It's being served between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the eatery located at Travis and Alabama.

