Red, White, and Blue S'mores

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups red candy melts

12 graham crackers, halved (for a total of 24 squares)

1 1/2 cups blue candy melts

Assorted sprinkles

12 marshmallows

Directions

If the "colors" of summer are red, white, and blue, why not extend the theme to that classic summertime treat -- s'mores?All you need are a few simple ingredients, there's nothing to it! These s'mores will look so festive at a 4th of July picnic or barbecue, and are super easy to pull together. Just dip your graham crackers in either red or blue candy melts and decorate with colored sprinkles. Tie them up and let your guests help themselves!12 (can be doubled or tripled)1. Melt the red candy melts in the top half of a double boiler set over barely simmering water. Working with one graham cracker square at a time, dip the top half into the melted candy, allowing the excess to drip off. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, tapping gently to level the top. Repeat with 11 more squares, for a total of 12. Top with sprinkles. Clean and dry the bowl.2. Melt the blue candy melts as above and dip the remaining 12 graham cracker squares.3. Make s'mores by roasting the marshmallows. Place one marshmallow on a blue cracker, top with a red cracker, and press gently. Serve immediately.