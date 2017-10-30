Recipes for healthy Halloween treats for kids

You can get your kids to eat healthy by switching up their usual Halloween treats for these healthier options. Lisa Pounds withhas some tips for shopping the candy aisle. If you are going to buy candy from the grocery store, Pounds says to steer clear of a few items. Her most frightening sugary treats:- Candy Corn- Mounds candy bars- Skittles- Milky WayShe says the candy corn are loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients, while Mounds and Milky Way are high in fat.Instead, Pounds created these fun, festive recipes for keeping your Halloween healthy.Yield: 6 cupsIngredients:1 cup raw pumpkin seeds1.5 teaspoons olive oil2 teaspoons kosher salt1 cup whole almonds1 cup coconut flakes0.25 cups crystallized ginger, chopped1 cup banana chips0.5 cup dried cranberries0.5 cup dried blueberries0.5 cup dried cherries1 cup dark chocolate chipsProcedure:1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Toss pumpkin seeds with 1 tsp of the olive oil and spread on a large baking sheet. Spring with salt. Toss the almonds with the remaining olive oil and spread out of the baking sheet with the pumpkin seeds.2. Toast seeds and nuts for about 10 minutes, tossing once, halfway through. Remove the sheet tray from the oven and allow the seeds and nuts to cool.3. In a large mixing bowl toss all of the ingredients together. Store in a container with a tight fitting lid in a cool place for 2-3 weeks.Yield: 2 cupsIngredients:2 cups pumpkin seeds2 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons granulated sugar1 teaspoon cinnamon0.5 teaspoon nutmeg0.25 teaspoon saltProcedure:1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.2. Scoop out the inside of your pumpkin and separate the seeds from the pulp.3. Toss the seeds with the olive oil and seasonings.4. Spread the seeds in an even layer across a greased sheet pan.5. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the seeds are golden brown. Stir the seeds halfway through to ensure evening browning.Yield: 2 cupsIngredients:2 cups pumpkin seeds2 tablespoons olive oil2 finely grated parmesan cheese1 teaspoon garlic powder0.5 cayenne (if you like really hot) or chili powder (if you just like it hot)0.25 teaspoon saltProcedure:1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.2. Scoop out the inside of your pumpkin and separate the seeds from the pulp.3. Toss the seeds with the olive oil and seasonings (except the cheese).4. Spread the seeds in an even layer across a greased sheet pan.5. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the seeds are golden brown. Stir the seeds halfway through to ensure evening browning.6. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the toasted seeds.Ingredients:16 oz bag of frozen edamame1 cup baby spinach1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed1 garlic clove, minced0.5 cup water2 tablespoons sesame oilKosher Salt and Black Pepper to TasteProcedure:1. Steam the edamame according to the packages instructions.2. Puree the beans in a food processor with all of the ingredients until smooth.3. Use more liquid to thin to desired consistency.4. Season to taste with salt and pepper.Ingredients:Bananas, peeled and cut in halfRegular and mini chocolate chipsTangerines, peeledCeleryProcedure:1. To make the banana ghosts peel the bananas and cut them in half.2. Place to mini chocolate chips for eyes and one regular chocolate chip for the mouth.3. To make the tangerine pumpkins peel the tangerines. Cut a small 1" section of celery to make the stock.4. Place the cut celery in the top of the peeled tangerine.Ingredients:6 GPF GF Super Brownies0.5 cup White Frosting6 large MarshmallowsBlack Decorating GelProcedure:1. Take brownies out of package and cut a small part of each top off to make a flat surface.2. Cut 1/3 of the marshmallow off and top each brownie with a marshmallow.3. Microwave the frosting for about 20 seconds and then stir to make smooth and fluid.4. Spoon 1 tablespoon of frosting over each marshmallow. Let stand for 30 seconds to let frosting set.5. Use the black gel to make eyes and a mouth.