Recipes for healthy Halloween treats for kids

You can get your kids to eat healthy by switching up their usual Halloween treats for these healthier options (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You can get your kids to eat healthy by switching up their usual Halloween treats for these healthier options. Lisa Pounds with Green Plate Foods has some tips for shopping the candy aisle. If you are going to buy candy from the grocery store, Pounds says to steer clear of a few items. Her most frightening sugary treats:
- Candy Corn

- Mounds candy bars
- Skittles
- Milky Way

She says the candy corn are loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients, while Mounds and Milky Way are high in fat.

Instead, Pounds created these fun, festive recipes for keeping your Halloween healthy.

Toasted Pumpkin Seed Trail Mix


Yield: 6 cups
Ingredients:
1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1.5 teaspoons olive oil
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 cup whole almonds
1 cup coconut flakes
0.25 cups crystallized ginger, chopped
1 cup banana chips
0.5 cup dried cranberries
0.5 cup dried blueberries
0.5 cup dried cherries
1 cup dark chocolate chips

Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Toss pumpkin seeds with 1 tsp of the olive oil and spread on a large baking sheet. Spring with salt. Toss the almonds with the remaining olive oil and spread out of the baking sheet with the pumpkin seeds.
2. Toast seeds and nuts for about 10 minutes, tossing once, halfway through. Remove the sheet tray from the oven and allow the seeds and nuts to cool.
3. In a large mixing bowl toss all of the ingredients together. Store in a container with a tight fitting lid in a cool place for 2-3 weeks.

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
0.5 teaspoon nutmeg
0.25 teaspoon salt

Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Scoop out the inside of your pumpkin and separate the seeds from the pulp.
3. Toss the seeds with the olive oil and seasonings.
4. Spread the seeds in an even layer across a greased sheet pan.
5. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the seeds are golden brown. Stir the seeds halfway through to ensure evening browning.

Spiced Cheese Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 finely grated parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
0.5 cayenne (if you like really hot) or chili powder (if you just like it hot)
0.25 teaspoon salt

Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Scoop out the inside of your pumpkin and separate the seeds from the pulp.
3. Toss the seeds with the olive oil and seasonings (except the cheese).
4. Spread the seeds in an even layer across a greased sheet pan.
5. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the seeds are golden brown. Stir the seeds halfway through to ensure evening browning.
6. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the toasted seeds.

Edamame and Spinach Hummus


Ingredients:
16 oz bag of frozen edamame
1 cup baby spinach
1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1 garlic clove, minced
0.5 cup water
2 tablespoons sesame oil
Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to Taste

Procedure:
1. Steam the edamame according to the packages instructions.
2. Puree the beans in a food processor with all of the ingredients until smooth.
3. Use more liquid to thin to desired consistency.
4. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Ghost Bananas and Tangerine Pumpkins



Ingredients:
Bananas, peeled and cut in half
Regular and mini chocolate chips
Tangerines, peeled
Celery

Procedure:
1. To make the banana ghosts peel the bananas and cut them in half.
2. Place to mini chocolate chips for eyes and one regular chocolate chip for the mouth.
3. To make the tangerine pumpkins peel the tangerines. Cut a small 1" section of celery to make the stock.
4. Place the cut celery in the top of the peeled tangerine.

Green Plate Foods Gluten Free Ghost Super Brownies



Ingredients:
6 GPF GF Super Brownies
0.5 cup White Frosting
6 large Marshmallows
Black Decorating Gel

Procedure:
1. Take brownies out of package and cut a small part of each top off to make a flat surface.
2. Cut 1/3 of the marshmallow off and top each brownie with a marshmallow.
3. Microwave the frosting for about 20 seconds and then stir to make smooth and fluid.
4. Spoon 1 tablespoon of frosting over each marshmallow. Let stand for 30 seconds to let frosting set.
5. Use the black gel to make eyes and a mouth.

