Tea time in the Mexican culture is something called merienda and it's oh so delicious.It happens around 3 in the afternoon and includes coffee or hot chocolate and Mexican sweet bread.The bread is what makes the event stellar.It's designed to help you slow down, take a moment to breathe and enjoy life.There's no better place to fill your table for merienda than El Bolillo bakery. At any of the three locations you will find dozens of fresh baked goods including bolillo, concha, cemita de piña, panaderos, maridos, and elotes.The bakery started as a donut business in north Houston in the 1990s.Kirk Michaelis didn't grow up eating pan dulce or Mexican sweet bread but he has perfected the craft.If you've never visited one of the locations, don't be overwhelmed. You don't have to plan. Just grab a tray and get to work.You won't find prices on the cabinets because everything is under a dollar. The famous bolillos are priced from $.20 to $.40 a piece. Even the bigger pastries sell for under a dollar.