Pasadena Strawberry Festival lays out 10,000-pound shortcake

The Pasadena Strawberry Festival is sweet event the whole family can enjoy!

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The Pasadena Strawberry Festival is a sweet event the whole family can enjoy.

While the fresh strawberries are what makes this event possible, a major feature of the festival is the massive cake -- and we mean massive.


Pasadena holds the world record for the largest strawberry shortcake. The cake is over 2,100 square feet and weighs 10,000 pounds.

And the strawberries taste like strawberries!


The cake construction always draws large crowds. It's built inside the convention center and will occupy a lot of floor space.

The process begins two days before the festival by preparing all the ingredients, but the actual construction of the cake took place at 5 a.m. Friday.

Strawberries and shortcake weren't the only things that could be found at the festival.


There were many activities to enjoy at the festival including a motorcycle show and even a petting zoo.

Families from all over were able to enjoy a memorable festival filled with sights, sounds, smells, and of course, strawberries.

