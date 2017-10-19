HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

SaltAir, one time River Oaks hot spot, calls it quits

EMBED </>More Videos

Popular seafood restaurant, SaltAir, will close (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON --
One of Houston's most stylish restaurants is calling it quits. Clark Cooper Concepts announced that its River Oaks restaurant SaltAir Seafood Kitchen will close October 27.

"We opened SaltAir with the goal of giving you all an experience that was different than any other seafood restaurant in Houston and over the past years we feel we achieved that goal," the company said in a statement. "We built a team of chefs and servers that became family to many of our regular customers and grew our Clark Cooper family with all of the guests who dined with us at SaltAir. We want to thank everyone for your support over the years and we hope you all will be able to visit us before our final day on October 27th."

SaltAir opened in the summer of 2015 and instantly became a hotspot for Houston's social set that rivaled its sister restaurant Brasserie 19 and recalled the space's heyday as Mark Holley's high-flying seafood restaurant Pesce. However, its time at the top of the social scene was short-lived as newcomers like Steak 48, Le Colonial, and most recently A'Bouzy siphoned off many of the city's see-and-be-seen types.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodHouston CultureMaplets eatHouston
Load Comments
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
5 super cool reasons to spend an evening at the Pink Party presented by West Ave
Houston's top food events now through Thanksgiving
39 bars and restaurants coming to Houston
All-day wine cafe coming to the Heights
More Houston CultureMap
FOOD & DRINK
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Chick-Fil-A copycat nuggets and sauce recipe
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Learn how to make hauntingly delicious deviled eggs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man wanted by police after accident victim vanishes
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
Large wastewater spill reported in Buffalo Bayou
Deshaun Watson helps furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
UH faces tough test in No. 25 Memphis
Show More
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Trial date set for teen accused of killing parents
More News
Top Video
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
More Video