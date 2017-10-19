HOUSTON --One of Houston's most stylish restaurants is calling it quits. Clark Cooper Concepts announced that its River Oaks restaurant SaltAir Seafood Kitchen will close October 27.
"We opened SaltAir with the goal of giving you all an experience that was different than any other seafood restaurant in Houston and over the past years we feel we achieved that goal," the company said in a statement. "We built a team of chefs and servers that became family to many of our regular customers and grew our Clark Cooper family with all of the guests who dined with us at SaltAir. We want to thank everyone for your support over the years and we hope you all will be able to visit us before our final day on October 27th."
SaltAir opened in the summer of 2015 and instantly became a hotspot for Houston's social set that rivaled its sister restaurant Brasserie 19 and recalled the space's heyday as Mark Holley's high-flying seafood restaurant Pesce. However, its time at the top of the social scene was short-lived as newcomers like Steak 48, Le Colonial, and most recently A'Bouzy siphoned off many of the city's see-and-be-seen types.
