One of Houston's favorite bake shops opens in Briargove

Michael's Cookie Jar has opened the doors to its third Houston location in Briargrove.

By ERIC SANDLER, CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas --
One of Houston's favorite bake shops has come to Briargrove. Michael's Cookie Jar has opened the doors to its third H-Town outpost, located in a shopping center on Fountain View Drive near San Felipe.

A shiny new case is filled with Michael's signature cookies, including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and toffee pecan, all of which are prepared at the original store on Weslayan and baked fresh in the store.

Specialty items like the bakery's alfajores - a Peruvian-inspired sandwich cookie that balances homemade dulce de leche filling with a little bit of lemon acidity - are made at Weslayan, and then delivered to the new locale.

