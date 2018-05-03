FOOD & DRINK

Don't have a lot of time or money? Here's your guide to meal prep on a budget

Don't have a lot of time to make a meal? Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you how to prepare it ahead of time. (KTRK)

By
Don't have time to cook during the week? Try these quick and easy meal prep recipes that will save you money Monday through Friday.

Turkey bacon egg muffins

Ingredients: shredded cheese, turkey bacon, and eggs. You'll also need a muffin pan.

Instructions:

Set your oven to 350 degrees. Take the bacon and roll it into a circle, putting each slice into a mold of the muffin pan.

Next, crack the eggs and put the yokes inside your turkey bacon. Add a bit of cheese on top.

You can also add spinach, pepper or salt, if you'd like. Bake for 18 minutes.

Plate and serve, refrigerate the rest for later.

Sweet potato, chicken breast and vegetables

For lunch, you'll want a little that goes a long way.

Ingredients: sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrot, chicken breasts, rosemary, thyme and garlic

Instructions:

Take half of a sweet potato and chop it up, then cut up your Brussels sprouts, broccoli and carrot.

You'll want to season with about a tablespoon of rosemary, thyme, and garlic. Add a dash of salt and pepper.

With two chicken breasts, use the same spices and wrap in parchment paper, placing it in the center of your pan.

Once you're done, you're going to bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes.

Using four microwave safe containers, separate your veggies into each container and cut your chicken breasts in half. Divide evenly between all four meals.

I also added brown rice to make the meal more fulfilling.

Ginger chicken and rice

For dinner, try this easy recipe.

Ingredients: chicken bouillon, hot water, ginger, spinach, jasmine rice, coconut milk, and chicken breasts

Instructions:

Using the hot water, dissolve your chicken bouillon. Meanwhile, peel your ginger with a spoon and cut it into matchsticks.

In your rice cooker, add the jasmine rice, chopped up chicken breasts, and ginger. Put your spinach on top and pour the coconut milk and chicken broth over the top. Cover it.

Your meal will be ready to serve in about 25-30 minutes or when your rice cooker turns itself off.
