HOUSTON --Need any more proof that Houston's barbecue boom won't be slowing down any time soon? Consider the way some of Houston's biggest restaurant names are jumping on the trend.
First, it was Johnny Carrabba partnering with pitmaster Leonard Botello IV to bring Brenham's acclaimed Truth BBQ to Washington Avenue. Now, Pappas Restaurants, the company behind the 18-unit Pappas Bar-B-Q chain (among 90 locations across eight states), will be putting their own spin on Central Texas-style barbecue - with a twist, of course.
The company's latest concept, Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse, which opens in Webster next week, marries barbecue with Southern comfort food in an environment that constitutes a step up in quality from Pappas Bar-B-Q.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
To read more about this story go to CultureMap