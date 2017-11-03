Two slices of bread, slices of meat, spread, and the optional veggies. There's no comfort dish as creative and easy to make than the sandwich.While it's an entree you can put together yourselves, we've found some favorite places in Houston that can attract your taste buds.is a basic deli but a favorite in downtown Houston when you need a quick bite. Check them out 1110 Lamar St., Suite A.is a Cajun-inspired favorite for comfort food. We're particularly keen on their po'boy selection which boasts different ways to prepare roast beef pieces, or "debris," and fried seafood. There are multiple locations throughout the Houston area.For those looking for the fluffier offerings in sandwiches, you can head to breakfast and lunch spotat 403 Westheimer in Montrose. The restaurant re-imagines burgers in between the warmth of a biscuit.is a classy cafe that not only does sandwiches but also bakery favorites. The croque-madame is a must-try at the eatery at 1706 Westheimer in Montrose.Over in the northwest part of the city,is one of the most popular and highly-rated tortas joints that Houston offers. Check them out at 1837 Bingle Rd.To keep the international sandwich theme going, Les Givral's offers banh mi without the flair. Check them out at 2704 Milam in Midtown.We didn't forget about the foundation of sandwiches.in Uptown serves up a roast beef on rye almost as good as the counters in New York City. The deli is located at 2327 Post Oak.Houston favoriteoffers Greek-inspired sandwiches. There are locations in Montrose, Downtown and the Energy Corridor.And if you weren't hankering for an inexpensive option,, a Houston original sandwich place, will offer its original po'boy for $0.55 each to celebrate its 55th birthday and the Astros World Series championship. The promotion is good at their West Loop, North Loop, West TC Jester and Greenway Plaza locations.