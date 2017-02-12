FOOD & DRINK

'My Fit Foods' announces the closure of all their stores nationwide including Texas

Statement from My Fit Foods

'My Fit Foods' company announces the closure of all their stores nationwide on Sunday.

The Austin-based company which began in 2006 was known for being a provider of packed nutritious foods and snacks.

My Fit Foods released the following statement on their website:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support you healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best."

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
foodstore closingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Sargento Cheese causes Taylor Farms salad recall
Kroger discontinued senior discounts in Texas
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Bottoms up! Casey Curry's wine recommendations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SWAT called to apartments near shooting
Dangerous wildfires break out in Oklahoma
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise
Third Ward fruit stand owner looks to expand
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
TSU employees accused of stealing money
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
You'll need an umbrella for Valentine's Day
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
PHOTOS: Runners strip down in the Cupid Undie Run
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos