'My Fit Foods' company announces the closure of all their stores nationwide on Sunday.The Austin-based company which began in 2006 was known for being a provider of packed nutritious foods and snacks.My Fit Foods released the following statement on their website:"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support you healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best."