FOOD & DRINK

'My Fit Foods' announced the closure of all their stores nationwide including Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Austin-based company announced the closure of all their stores nationwide on their website.

AUSTIN (KTRK) --
'My Fit Foods' company announced the closure of all their stores nationwide on Sunday.

The Austin-based company, which began in 2006, was known for being a provider of packed nutritious foods and snacks.

My Fit Foods released the following statement on their website:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best."
EMBED More News Videos

My Fit Foods announced Sunday that they are closing nationwide.


Customers are upset with this news.

"There was no email sent or correspondence sent to regular customers," said Timothy McCoy.

Chanda Allen was one of company founder Mario Mendias' original customer here in Houston.

"I was a guinea pig for the meals when he was making them out of his apartment kitchen on Memorial Drive," said Allen.

Mendias was a personal trainer and started the business by making healthy meals for his clients.

My Fit Foods started in Houston but moved their headquarters to Austin in 2013.

"It helped me lose weight back then and I saw it go from nothing, like an idea he had across the country," said Allen.

Customers have been unable to reach the company about refunds. If you pay the service on your credit card, you can call and have the transaction cancelled. If you have gift cards, competitors may accept them at partial value.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
foodstore closingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Sargento Cheese causes Taylor Farms salad recall
Kroger discontinued senior discounts in Texas
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Bottoms up! Casey Curry's wine recommendations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Texas bills proposed to make divorce more difficult
Stretch Your Dollar: The best carpet cleaners
22 lbs of animals parts found in luggage
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
Police investigating two men shot in SE Houston
Nearly 200,000 evacuated near CA dam
Show More
Trump, Trudeau to discuss women in workforce
Convicted church shooter wants new federal trial
United pilot was taken off flight in Austin
KKK fliers distributed to New Jersey residents
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
More News
Top Video
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise
More Video