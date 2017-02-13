EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1751348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> My Fit Foods announced Sunday that they are closing nationwide.

'My Fit Foods' company announced the closure of all their stores nationwide on Sunday.The Austin-based company, which began in 2006, was known for being a provider of packed nutritious foods and snacks.My Fit Foods released the following statement on their website:"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best."Customers are upset with this news."There was no email sent or correspondence sent to regular customers," said Timothy McCoy.Chanda Allen was one of company founder Mario Mendias' original customer here in Houston."I was a guinea pig for the meals when he was making them out of his apartment kitchen on Memorial Drive," said Allen.Mendias was a personal trainer and started the business by making healthy meals for his clients.My Fit Foods started in Houston but moved their headquarters to Austin in 2013."It helped me lose weight back then and I saw it go from nothing, like an idea he had across the country," said Allen.Customers have been unable to reach the company about refunds. If you pay the service on your credit card, you can call and have the transaction cancelled. If you have gift cards, competitors may accept them at partial value.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.