Could Little Debbie be getting rid of one of your fave snacks?

Could Little Debbie be getting rid of one of your fave snacks? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Little Debbie has a lot of people wondering if one of their favorite snacks will be gone forever.

Little Debbie's tweet on Wednesday included photos of four of their snacks: the Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Honey Buns with the caption "One Gotta Go Forever."

"Bye, bye Honey Buns. I never did care for them," Twitter user @starsongsky wrote.

"Christmas Tree cakes," suggested someone else.

The four snacks are some of the company's classic ones.

They have yet to reveal what they will be doing.

"We didn't say it would be easy. #OneGottaGo" Little Debbie tweeted Thursday.

