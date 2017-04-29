HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Don't wait until Taco Tuesday to make this delicious recipe! Learn how to make lamb keema tacos from Fusion Taco chef David Grossman.
Lamb keema tacos
Makes 8 tacos
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 pound ground lamb, preferably halal
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped ginger
- 3 chopped jalapeños
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 cup English peas
- 8 crispy taco shells
- Cucumber and tomato salad (see recipe below)
- Tahini sauce (see recipe below)
Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add lamb, onion, garlic, ginger and jalapeno. Sauté, stirring constantly, until lamb is browned and onions have caramelized. Add garam masala and curry powder. Cook for a couple more minutes. Add peas just before serving.
To assemble tacos, add about 2 - 3 tablespoons lamb mixture to each taco shell. Top with cucumber and tomato salad to fill the shell. Drizzle with tahini sauce. Enjoy!
Cucumber & tomato salad
Makes about 1 3/4 cups
- 1/2 English cucumber, diced
- 1 cup diced grape tomatoes
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Combine all ingredients. Season with salt to taste.
Tahini sauce
Makes about 1 1/2 cups
- 1 cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped Italian parsley
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped cilantro
- 1 clove garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup water
Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse until very smooth. Add extra water if necessary to reach a thick and creamy consistency. Season with salt to taste.
