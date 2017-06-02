LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Frog leg a la provencale recipe from Toulouse

Learn how to make frog leg a la provencale courtesy of Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Have you ever tried frog legs? Learn how to make the French cuisine staple courtesy of Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.

FROG LEG A LA PROVENALE
Ingredients

  • 5-6 frog legs
  • 3-4 grape tomatoes sliced
  • 0.3 oz olive oil
  • 0.3 oz shallots
  • 0.25 oz garlic
  • 0.25 oz butter
  • 0.2 oz parsley
  • 0.2 oz basil
  • 0.8 oz white wine
  • 0.3 oz lemon juice


Directions
  1. Sear frog legs two to three minutes on each side with olive oil, chopped garlic and shallots.
  2. Add white wine and lemon juice, reduce for two to three minutes.
  3. Add black olive rings and grape tomatoes.
  4. Add a tablespoon of butter to finish and place chopped parsley and basil.


