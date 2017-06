5-6 frog legs

3-4 grape tomatoes sliced

0.3 oz olive oil

0.3 oz shallots

0.25 oz garlic

0.25 oz butter

0.2 oz parsley

0.2 oz basil

0.8 oz white wine

0.3 oz lemon juice

Sear frog legs two to three minutes on each side with olive oil, chopped garlic and shallots. Add white wine and lemon juice, reduce for two to three minutes. Add black olive rings and grape tomatoes. Add a tablespoon of butter to finish and place chopped parsley and basil.

Have you ever tried frog legs? Learn how to make the French cuisine staple courtesy of Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.