HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Have you ever tried frog legs? Learn how to make the French cuisine staple courtesy of Toulouse Cafe & Bar chef Emmanuel Hodencq.
FROG LEG A LA PROVENALE
Ingredients
- 5-6 frog legs
- 3-4 grape tomatoes sliced
- 0.3 oz olive oil
- 0.3 oz shallots
- 0.25 oz garlic
- 0.25 oz butter
- 0.2 oz parsley
- 0.2 oz basil
- 0.8 oz white wine
- 0.3 oz lemon juice
Directions
- Sear frog legs two to three minutes on each side with olive oil, chopped garlic and shallots.
- Add white wine and lemon juice, reduce for two to three minutes.
- Add black olive rings and grape tomatoes.
- Add a tablespoon of butter to finish and place chopped parsley and basil.