EMBED >More News Videos Shipley vs Krispy Kreme: Which is better?

Two iconic brands are teaming up to tantalize your taste buds with a sweet new treat.Beginning this Friday, Krispy Kreme will offer a new donut filled with Reese's peanut butter filling. The donut is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, peanuts and peanut butter cups.The sweet treat will be available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.