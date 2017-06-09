DESSERTS

Kale gelato is the hottest new dessert trend

Over at Amorino Gelato Shop, you can try this hot and trendy flavor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking for a tasty way to detox this summer, give kale sorbet a try!

Amorino Gelato Shop is featuring the seasonable flavor at its shop in the River Oaks District.

The blend of kale, pineapple, and cucumber puree can be served in a cup or cone, just like regular sorbet.

This one is topped with a mango macaron and a miniature cone.

If you're a fan of the green juice, this is a pretty delicious way to get that flavor you love.

