Kale gelato is the hottest new dessert trend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are looking for a tasty way to detox this summer, give kale sorbet a try!
Amorino Gelato Shop is featuring the seasonable flavor at its shop in the River Oaks District.
The blend of kale, pineapple, and cucumber puree can be served in a cup or cone, just like regular sorbet.
This one is topped with a mango macaron and a miniature cone.
If you're a fan of the green juice, this is a pretty delicious way to get that flavor you love.
