PIZZA

It's Not Delivery. It's DiGiorno pizza spilled on interstate

EMBED </>More Videos

Frozen pizzas spill out on Arkansas interstate

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas --
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.

An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas scraped a bridge support and sliced open its trailer Wednesday, spilling them across Interstate 30 in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office. Agency spokesman Danny Straessle said the bridge had only cosmetic damage.

I-30 was closed for a time in both directions while crews picked up the DiGiorno and Tombstone brand pies. The highway, which goes around the south side of Little Rock, is part a major link that connects Dallas and points west to Memphis, Tennessee, and points north and east.

There was no word on who missed out on pizza deliveries because of the accident.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodpizzahighwaysspillsArkansas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PIZZA
Little Caesars Pizza testing automated service
Pizza Hut hiring 14,000 new drivers
Domino's Pizza offering half-off pizzas through Sunday
Pizza bath bomb business booming for one woman
More pizza
FOOD & DRINK
Pop-up Cheetos cafe opening next week
King's Biergarten offering all-you-can-eat sausage
Oprah-branded soups, side dishes to hit stores
Learn to make Ooh La La's famous oatmeal chocolate pecan cookies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wife skeptical of timeline in husband's disappearance
Tattooed-face man in custody after Walgreens rampage
Million dollar ticket purchased at Heights store
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Video shows brutal beating at Lufkin convenience store
$323M Powerball draw results in no jackpot winners
Suspect stabs employee with stolen machete
New club brings legal poker to the Galleria area
Show More
HPD: Boy found under bridge ran away from home
King's Biergarten offering all-you-can-eat sausage
Proposed bus service to cover 70 miles in Pasadena
Woman finds animals invaded her N. Harris Co. apt.
Conroe police chief told to disarm or leave doctor's office
More News
Top Video
Video shows brutal beating at Lufkin convenience store
Wife skeptical of timeline in husband's disappearance
Tattooed-face man in custody after Walgreens rampage
Pop-up Cheetos cafe opening next week
More Video