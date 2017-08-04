FOOD & DRINK

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here's where you can find tasty cookie deals

Tired of focusing on your summer diet? Well today is the perfect cheat day!

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

On Aug. 4 the country shows its collective love for chocolate chip cookies and all the tasty goodness they bring to our lives. Many retailers and shops have been baking up freebies and discounts in honor of the holiday.

Here are some of the great deals.

DoubleTree by Hilton
The hotel chain will be giving out free cookies to visitors with or without a reservation.
Nestle Toll House Cafe
Walk up to any participating location of the national dessert cafes on Friday and they'll hand over a free chocolate chip cookie. There are more than 160 Cafe by Chip stores scattered around the world and roughly 90 here in the U.S.
Corner Bakery Cafe
Receive a free cookie with any purchase while supplies last. The offer is valid from Friday Aug 4 through Sunday Aug 6. .
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Sign up for the company's Premier Rewards program and you'll get a coupon for a free Pizooki, a hot out of the oven cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

