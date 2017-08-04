Go ahead, have cookies for breakfast...it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Enjoy this classic from Corner Bakery today. pic.twitter.com/zeFsp8biDl — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) August 4, 2017

Is it wrong to order a Pizookie® Trio for yourself? Asking for a friend... pic.twitter.com/8mD4yicS3u — BJ's Restaurants (@bjsrestaurants) April 8, 2017

Tired of focusing on your summer diet? Well today is the perfect cheat day!Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!On Aug. 4 the country shows its collective love for chocolate chip cookies and all the tasty goodness they bring to our lives. Many retailers and shops have been baking up freebies and discounts in honor of the holiday.Here are some of the great deals.The hotel chain will be giving out free cookies to visitors with or without a reservation.Walk up to any participating location of the national dessert cafes on Friday and they'll hand over a free chocolate chip cookie. There are more than 160 Cafe by Chip stores scattered around the world and roughly 90 here in the U.S.Receive a free cookie with any purchase while supplies last. The offer is valid from Friday Aug 4 through Sunday Aug 6. .Sign up for the company's Premier Rewards program and you'll get a coupon for a free Pizooki, a hot out of the oven cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream.