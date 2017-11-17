FOOD & DRINK

Cleburne Cafeteria reopens in Houston after devastating fire

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you love Cleburne Cafeteria, we've got some great news.

The restaurant on Bissonnet near Edloe in southwest Houston has reopened after being shut down by a devastating fire.

Earlier this week, some lucky patrons had a chance to try it out for free as cafeteria cooks and staff prepare for their grand re-opening.

Curious what's on the menu? You can check it out at www.CleburneCafeteria.com.

Owner George Mickelis told Eyewitness News he would rebuild, and rebuild he did.

After a long wait, Cleburne Cafeteria owner George Mickelis told ABC13's Melanie Lawson the restaurant is reopening on Friday.

Cleburne Cafeteria will reopen its doors after being shuttered by a fire.



The dry run kind of happened by chance, Mickelis said.

"We cooked a little food this morning to test the temperature, but I realized we had a lot of food left," Mickelis said. "Cooking for a cafeteria, you cook for large quantities. I can't throw this out, so I flagged people down. We need some guinea pigs. Come try some free food."

Anchor Melanie Lawson was able to get a sneak peek at the newly-remodeled restaurant.

Cleburne Cafeteria officially reopens on Friday.

Cleburnes Cafeteria to reopen after rebuilding from fire

Aerial video of damage to Cleburne's Cafeteria

