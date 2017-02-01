FOOD & DRINK

In-N-Out Burger to bring 'animal style' to the Bayou City

In-N-Out Burger is set to close on land in Houston, HBJ reports. (Adam Lau)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A fast food chain with a following like no other is quickly becoming a must-stop dining destination across the state of Texas.

According to the Houston Business Journal, In-N-Out Burger is set to close on land in Houston.

The Irvine, Calif.-based burger chain is closing on multiple sites across the city and is expected to announce plans this year, HBJ reported.

In 2015, In-N-Out opened its 300th restaurant across the country, with 33 locations across Texas. The restaurant is famous for its secret "animal style" fries and hamburger, which features extra sauce and chopped grill onions mixed in with cheese.

Are those taste buds screaming In-N-Out? Read more details from the Houston Business Journal.
