HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When it comes to salsa, a good recipe can make or break a meal. Make sure your next foray into Mexican food is a hit with this salsa recipe from Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen chef Sylvia Casares.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into 4 pieces
- 3 tomatillos, rinsed after peeling papery outer skin
- 4 chiles de árbol, stems removed
- 1/2 or 1 whole jalapeño, depending on desired heat
- 1/2 cup chopped white onion
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the tomatoes, tomatillos, dried chiles, jalapeno, and 1 1/4 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Set aside off the heat to cool for 10 minutes.
In a blender jar or work bowl of a food processor, process the cooked mixture, onion, garlic, cilantro, and salt for about one minute, until smooth. Adjust salt as needed.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
The salsa may be refrigerated for up to one week or frozen for up to three months.
