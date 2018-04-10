FOOD & DRINK

Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow wins top 10 new restaurant honor

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow wins top ten new restaurant honor.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Food & Wine Magazine has selected Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow as one of the top ten restaurants in the country to open in the last 14 months.

The kitchen is led by acclaimed chef Justin Yu, and the bar by Bobby Hugel of Anvil fame.

Some of the most buzzed about dishes include "Party Melt" -- a beef patty with crispy cheese and caramelized onions, and brunch items such as the custard French toast.

Better Luck Tomorrow boasts some of the city's most imaginative dishes, yet it still prides itself on being a bar first, and restaurant second.

It's located off of Yale, just north of I-10.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantawardHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Rise and shine with free breakfast at this Houston restaurant
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of Kale from Trader Joe's
Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day
Torch belly fat with these 3 delicious and amazing snacks!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Find out what's replacing the 'We Love Houston' sign
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Show More
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
More News