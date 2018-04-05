FOOD & DRINK

Tastemaker Awards winners revealed: Houston's best restaurant, chef, and more for 2018

CultureMap Tastemaker Awards 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
May we have your attention, please?

Here are the winners of the 2018 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. These are Houston's best culinary professionals, as selected by a panel of former winners and restaurant industry experts.

At a ceremony April 4, Houston hip-hop legend Bun B revealed the winners during a lively ceremony at Silver Street Studios.

Unlike last year, when Heights-based restaurant group Agricole Hospitality took home three of the night's top prizes, this year features a more diverse group of winners, with only one establishment earning more than a single prize.

