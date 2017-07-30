EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2210290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shipley vs Krispy Kreme: Which is better?

Who says you need to leave Houston to cure your churro cravings? The scrumptious riffs below mimic the popular Spanish and Mexican snack - a deep-fried pastry resembling a cruller, dusted with sugar and cinnamon goodness - and manage to take things in a deliciously-unexpected new direction.Can you say "fried chicken and churros" and "churro ice cream sandwich"? Read on.If anyone knows how to transform a traditional dish into an ingenious treat that hits the sweet spot, it's Bosscat Kitchen and Libations' chef Peter Petro whose culinary creations include Fruity Pebbles French Toast and a breakfast burger presented on a cinnamon bun. Just as noteworthy is the decadent red velvet churros with a side of cookie butter cream, so artfully displayed, you won't want to spoil the presentation. But something tells us you will.