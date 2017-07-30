HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who says you need to leave Houston to cure your churro cravings? The scrumptious riffs below mimic the popular Spanish and Mexican snack - a deep-fried pastry resembling a cruller, dusted with sugar and cinnamon goodness - and manage to take things in a deliciously-unexpected new direction.
Can you say "fried chicken and churros" and "churro ice cream sandwich"? Read on.
Red Velvet Churros
If anyone knows how to transform a traditional dish into an ingenious treat that hits the sweet spot, it's Bosscat Kitchen and Libations' chef Peter Petro whose culinary creations include Fruity Pebbles French Toast and a breakfast burger presented on a cinnamon bun. Just as noteworthy is the decadent red velvet churros with a side of cookie butter cream, so artfully displayed, you won't want to spoil the presentation. But something tells us you will. 4310 Westheimer Rd.; 281-501-1187
Where can you find the other five top churros? See the list on Houston CultureMap.
Krispy Kreme or Shipley: Which doughnut shop is Houston's favorite?
Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results
Want a stronger family? Eat dessert together, a study suggests
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff