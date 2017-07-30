FOOD

6 inventively-scrumptious churros that will leave you wanting more

EMBED </>More Videos

Churros are one of Houston's most beloved desserts. (KTRK)

By Marcy de Luna for CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who says you need to leave Houston to cure your churro cravings? The scrumptious riffs below mimic the popular Spanish and Mexican snack - a deep-fried pastry resembling a cruller, dusted with sugar and cinnamon goodness - and manage to take things in a deliciously-unexpected new direction.

Can you say "fried chicken and churros" and "churro ice cream sandwich"? Read on.

Red Velvet Churros
If anyone knows how to transform a traditional dish into an ingenious treat that hits the sweet spot, it's Bosscat Kitchen and Libations' chef Peter Petro whose culinary creations include Fruity Pebbles French Toast and a breakfast burger presented on a cinnamon bun. Just as noteworthy is the decadent red velvet churros with a side of cookie butter cream, so artfully displayed, you won't want to spoil the presentation. But something tells us you will. 4310 Westheimer Rd.; 281-501-1187

Where can you find the other five top churros? See the list on Houston CultureMap.

Krispy Kreme or Shipley: Which doughnut shop is Houston's favorite?
EMBED More News Videos

Shipley vs Krispy Kreme: Which is better?

Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results
EMBED More News Videos

This dessert shop in Houston and Katy is cool--literally.

Want a stronger family? Eat dessert together, a study suggests
EMBED More News Videos

Want to improve your connection with family members? Break out the dessert.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsdessertshispaniclatino lifeculturemapHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD
SWEET! Get half-off at The Cheesecake Factory today!
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
UberEats driver caught on camera confronting woman
Buy a Chipotle burrito, help puppies at Houston SPCA
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Spanish Garlic Shrimp from David Nuno
More food
FOOD & DRINK
SWEET! Get half-off at The Cheesecake Factory today!
Oreo Beer and other Texas State Fair foods you must try
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
Beloved chains we wish were in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
SWAT team surrounds home of suspect in deadly shooting
Chance of showers will bring down temps today
Astros' Bagwell enters Baseball Hall of Fame today
Sunday funday: Catch fireworks in Galveston tonight
Houston apartment rates rising really fast, report says
SWEET! Get half-off at The Cheesecake Factory today!
Need some new kicks? H-Town Sneaker Summit opens today
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
Show More
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 local murders arrested
Amazon Treasure Truck offers deals on most-wanted items
Wanted fugitives on the run north of Houston
Firefighters rescue dog intentionally hit by driver
Foul play 'not ruled out' after missing woman's body found
More News
Top Video
Astros' Bagwell enters Baseball Hall of Fame today
Houston apartment rates rising really fast, report says
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
SWAT team surrounds home of suspect in deadly shooting
More Video