Houston restaurants raise funds to protect immigrant rights

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Bars and restaurants around Houston are teaming up to raise money to protect immigrants' rights next month.
During the two-week Dining for Democracy event, participating restaurants will offer a special fixed-price menu of at least three courses, priced between $20 and $60 per person. Fifteen percent of the pre-tax, pre-tip cost of each meal sold will be donated to the ACLU of Texas.
Participating bars will offer several specially priced cocktails, and 15% of the proceeds from those drinks will also be donated.
Axelrad, Riel, Double Trouble, Poison Girl, Downhouse, Little Dipper, Big Star, Grand Prize, El Big Bad and others have already signed on to participate. A full list of participants will be announced at a later date.
"Many in the Houston restaurant and bar industry, like many Houstonians, want to protect the rights of immigrants, just as we seek to protect of the rights of all Americans," the event's organizers said in a news release. "To honor the contributions immigrants have made to Houston and our food scene, and to support efforts to protect the rights of the most vulnerable Houstonians, we invite everyone to dine and drink for democracy."